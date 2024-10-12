Left Menu

Tragedy at Mahanadi: Two Students Found Dead in River

The bodies of two students who went missing while bathing in Odisha's Mahanadi river were recovered on Saturday. Identified as Kanisk Kanit and Himanshu Singh, both Class 9 students, their bodies were retrieved by personnel from the Odisha Disaster Response Force and Fire Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of two students who vanished while taking a bath in the Mahanadi river in Odisha's Sambalpur district were discovered on Saturday, according to local police. The Odisha Disaster Response Force and Fire Services personnel recovered the bodies early in the morning, a senior officer reported.

Kanisk Kanit and Himanshu Singh, both Class 9 students from the Tiwari Gali area, were identified as the deceased. They went missing on Friday near Dhobapada Ghat under the jurisdiction of Khetrajpur Police Station.

A rescue mission was initiated on Friday but was halted by darkness. The search resumed the following day, leading to the recovery and subsequent handover of the bodies to their families post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

