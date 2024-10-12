Madhya Pradesh Seeks Government Help to Repatriate Student's Body from Russia
The Madhya Pradesh government is actively seeking the repatriation of the body of Shrishti Sharma, a student who died in a road accident in Russia, through coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed the efforts to aid the grieving family in Maihar district.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Saturday that the state government has appealed to the Centre for help in repatriating the body of a local student from Russia.
The student, identified as Kumari Shrishti Sharma, tragically died in a road accident while studying in Russia. In response, the government has formally written to the Ministry of External Affairs.
The state is committed to assisting Sharma's family with all necessary support to ensure her body is brought back to her hometown of Maihar swiftly, Yadav emphasized.
