Madhya Pradesh Seeks Government Help to Repatriate Student's Body from Russia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Saturday that the state government has appealed to the Centre for help in repatriating the body of a local student from Russia.

The student, identified as Kumari Shrishti Sharma, tragically died in a road accident while studying in Russia. In response, the government has formally written to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The state is committed to assisting Sharma's family with all necessary support to ensure her body is brought back to her hometown of Maihar swiftly, Yadav emphasized.

