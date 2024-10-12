Swift Police Action Rescues Infant in Thane Kidnapping Case

In a dramatic rescue, police in Maharashtra's Thane city have successfully rescued a five-month-old infant within hours after he was abducted. The incident unfolded late Friday night under the Rabodi bridge, where the baby was sleeping beside his mother.

Authorities quickly sprang into action, registering a case under section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Leveraging CCTV footage and technical data, the police pinpointed the culprits and reunited the baby with his family in just four hours.

The suspects, identified as Javed Ajmat Ali Nhavi, Jayshree Yakub Naik, and Surekha Rajesh Khandagle, were taken into custody. Initial inquiries suggest that Nhavi, having faced personal loss, was living with one of the accused women, both of whom had tragic histories. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)