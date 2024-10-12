Mass Evacuations Ordered Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of 22 southern Lebanese villages due to rising tensions with Hezbollah. This move follows increased attacks and is aimed at ensuring resident safety as Hezbollah is accused of using the area for military activities.
In a significant escalation of regional conflict, the Israeli military has ordered residents of 22 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate north of the Awali River. This move, communicated on Saturday through a military statement, comes as a response to increased activity by Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group.
As tensions rise, the military cited the necessity of these evacuations for civilian safety. They allege that Hezbollah is using these sites to conceal weapons and conduct attacks on Israel — allegations that the group has denied, rejecting claims of hiding armaments among civilian populations.
Since the resurgence of conflict, officially reignited a year ago with rocket attacks on northern Israel by Hezbollah supporting Hamas, the situation has intensified dramatically. According to the Lebanese government, around 1.2 million people have been displaced from their homes in the latest wave, surpassing displacement figures from the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
