Tragic Drowning Incident in Narmadapuram

In a tragic incident, two men drowned in the Tawa River in Narmadapuram district, Madhya Pradesh, while on a fishing trip, police reported on Saturday.

The State Disaster Response Force successfully recovered the bodies of Ikram Ali, aged 22, and Irshaan Qureshi, aged 25, near the Bandrabhan Tawa Sangakheda bridge. This location is approximately 10 to 15 kilometers from the district's headquarters, according to sub-inspector DL Thoke of the Makhannagar police station.

The men embarked on their fishing outing on Friday evening but did not return home, prompting their families to alert the authorities. A post-mortem examination is underway as police continue their investigation into this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)