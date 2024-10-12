Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Narmadapuram

Two young men, Ikram Ali and Irshaan Qureshi, tragically drowned while fishing in the Tawa River in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district. When the duo did not return and were unreachable, their families alerted the police. Their bodies were found the next day and are undergoing post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narmadapuram | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:46 IST
In a tragic incident, two men drowned in the Tawa River in Narmadapuram district, Madhya Pradesh, while on a fishing trip, police reported on Saturday.

The State Disaster Response Force successfully recovered the bodies of Ikram Ali, aged 22, and Irshaan Qureshi, aged 25, near the Bandrabhan Tawa Sangakheda bridge. This location is approximately 10 to 15 kilometers from the district's headquarters, according to sub-inspector DL Thoke of the Makhannagar police station.

The men embarked on their fishing outing on Friday evening but did not return home, prompting their families to alert the authorities. A post-mortem examination is underway as police continue their investigation into this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

