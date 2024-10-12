Left Menu

Norway Elevates Security: Temporary Border Checks Initiated

Norway has initiated temporary border checks after an increased terror threat level was announced by PST. These measures are in place until October 22, focusing on potential threats to Jewish and Israeli entities. Norway, part of the Schengen area, borders Sweden and Finland.

  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway has activated temporary border checks with its Western European neighbors in response to a heightened terror threat level. This follows the domestic security agency's warning of potential threats, particularly towards Jewish and Israeli targets, escalating the threat from 'moderate' to 'high.'

These border checks will remain in effect until October 22, as stated by local police. The decision comes after a security agency update, citing a 'challenging threat picture' that necessitates a precautionary response.

While Norway does not belong to the European Union, it remains part of the Schengen area, allowing passport-free travel with its EU neighbors Sweden and Finland. Authorities assure that travelers won't face significant disruptions during these checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

