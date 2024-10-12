Vietnam and China Strengthen Ties Amid Maritime Dispute

Vietnam and China have moved to enhance their defense and security cooperation, according to a statement from the Vietnamese government on Saturday. This development comes despite the countries' longstanding maritime dispute in the South China Sea.

China holds the position of Vietnam's largest trading partner, greatly influencing its import-based manufacturing sector. Both nations have agreed to fortify economic relations, with China committing to open its market for Vietnamese agricultural products. In reciprocation, Vietnam will facilitate Chinese investments, as noted in an official statement.

The two countries will also prioritize developing railway links, as highlighted after Chinese Premier Li Qiang's meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam in Hanoi. During his three-day state visit, Li is set to sign new agreements to bolster trade and transportation ties and meet other Vietnamese leaders. This diplomatic effort proceeds amid recent tensions over an alleged assault on a Vietnamese fishing vessel by Chinese forces in the contested South China Sea.

