India-Oman CEPA: Boosting Trade and Economic Ties

The newly signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman is poised to significantly enhance India's export potential in labor-intensive sectors. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), this trade pact will substantially bolster the competitiveness of India's goods and services on a global scale.

S.C. Ralhan, President of FIEO, highlighted that the near-universal duty-free access provided by CEPA will benefit crucial sectors including textiles, apparel, and leather. Oman's geographical location as a gateway to the Gulf and Africa offers Indian exporters an opportunity to integrate into regional value chains and explore diverse markets.

Industry leaders such as Deep Kapuria and Anish Shah see the agreement as a landmark development for Indian industry, enhancing market presence across the region and supporting energy security. The Confederation of Indian Industry emphasizes that CEPA creates a facilitative framework to boost market access, technology collaboration, and professional mobility.