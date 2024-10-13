U.S. Defense Secretary Urges Israeli Caution Over U.N. Reports

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on Saturday, voiced significant concern to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alarming reports that Israeli forces had opened fire on U.N. peacekeeping posts in Lebanon.

In a phone conversation with Minister Gallant, Austin highlighted the critical need for guaranteeing the safety and security of both the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, termed UNIFIL, and the Lebanese military forces, as stated by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Austin's call underscores the U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region while advocating for accountability and caution in military operations that could affect international peacekeeping efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)