Shock and Anarchy: Political Outcry in Maharashtra Over Siddique's Murder

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, a former minister, has sparked strong reactions in Maharashtra, with opposition parties criticizing the state government. This incident raises concerns about law and order, especially with upcoming elections. There are demands for the Chief Minister to resign and for a transparent investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 09:42 IST
The murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader and former minister, has provoked an intense political backlash in Maharashtra. Opposition parties, including the NCP (SP) and Congress, describe the incident as a disgraceful reflection of the state's law and order.

With assembly elections on the horizon, the tragedy highlights grave safety concerns, questioning the protection of both political leaders and ordinary citizens. NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil expressed disbelief, pointing out recent violent incidents as evidence of the declining safety standards in the state.

The Congress has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, citing total chaos in law enforcement. Calls for accountability and a rigorous investigation into Siddique's murder have intensified, with leaders urging immediate action to restore public confidence.

