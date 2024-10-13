Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China Prepares for Potential Conflict with Taiwan

Taiwan reports a Chinese aircraft carrier group near its south as China releases a video proclaiming readiness for battle. President Lai Ching-te's recent speech stirred tensions, prompting concerns of new Chinese military exercises targeting Taiwan. Reports suggest China's potential for more war games amid rising geopolitical strain.

13-10-2024
The strain between Taiwan and China has escalated with reports of a Chinese aircraft carrier group approaching Taiwan's south. This comes as China's military released a video declaring readiness for combat, heightening concerns in Taipei over potential new rounds of Chinese military maneuvers.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, in his national day speech, asserted that China has no right to represent the island, offering to work with Beijing on climate change. This drew sharp criticism from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory. Taiwan's defense ministry confirmed the presence of a Chinese navy group near the Bashi Channel, expecting them to move into the Western Pacific.

Taiwanese authorities remain vigilant, closely monitoring any developments. Security officials suggest that while China might hold off on immediate actions due to geopolitical timing, the potential for further military exercises remains. China's annual drills season adds weight to such concerns, as Beijing continues to dismiss Taiwan's sovereignty and threatens economic sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

