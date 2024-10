Escalating Tensions: Israeli Raids Intensify in Northern Gaza

Amid escalating tensions, Israeli forces have intensified military operations in northern Gaza, deploying tanks to the outskirts of Gaza City. Residents report isolation of major towns, including Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, with Israel restricting movement and prompting evacuation orders.

The ongoing conflict has reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties. Gaza's health ministry claims that around 300 Palestinians have been killed due to Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas, a claim Israel contests. Meanwhile, the dire situation is exacerbated by severe shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies.

The violence in Gaza coincides with Israeli military actions against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, heightening regional tensions. Allegations of mistreatment of Palestinian detainees by Israeli authorities further complicate the humanitarian situation, as the world watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)