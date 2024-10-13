Left Menu

Tragedy in Mumbai: Former Minister Baba Siddique Shot Dead

A former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, was shot dead in Mumbai. Two suspects were arrested, and one is under police custody. A bone ossification test will confirm if the other suspect is a minor. Authorities are probing political motives behind the crime.

Updated: 13-10-2024 17:27 IST
In a tragic turn of events, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. The incident has shaken the state political landscape, given Siddique's significant influence as a former Congress veteran who recently joined the NCP.

On Sunday, a court remanded one of the accused, Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh, to police custody until October 21. Meanwhile, the second suspect claims to be a minor, necessitating a bone ossification test to determine his age and decide the appropriate judicial process.

The crime branch is delving into potential motives, questioning whether political rivalry or international connections might have instigated the crime. Public prosecutor Gautam Gaikwad underscored the need for a thorough investigation, while the defense claims the accused might have been wrongly implicated.

Latest News

