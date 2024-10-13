Left Menu

Daring Bank Heist Foiled: Stolen Lakhs Recovered in Uttar Pradesh

A man was arrested for looting an Axis Bank in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, stealing Rs 36 lakh at gunpoint. Police recovered Rs 30 lakh from him. The accused, who needed the money to repay a loan, threatened the bank manager's life. He was arrested and confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for looting an Axis Bank branch, according to police sources. Over Rs 30 lakh of the stolen money was subsequently recovered.

The culprit stole Rs 36 lakh at gunpoint on October 1. Branch Manager Naveen Jain reported that a masked man entered his cabin, threatened him with a gun, and demanded Rs 40 lakh. Fearing for his life, Jain instructed cashier Rohit to retrieve the cash. The accuser escaped on a motorcycle after receiving the money.

Police reported that the robber had threatened to commit suicide or kill the bank manager if his demands were not met, claiming the need to repay a loan. Deputy Inspector General Ajay Kumar Sahni stated that the accused, identified as Amarjit, was arrested in his village, where he confessed to the crime. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for the police team for their prompt response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

