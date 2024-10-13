Left Menu

Delhi University Student Battles for Justice Amid Police Inaction

A Delhi University student from Manipur has accused local police of mishandling her harassment complaint against a cab driver. The driver allegedly held her hostage with intent to rape. She claims the police took seven hours to lodge her FIR and included minor charges, allowing the driver to get bail easily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi University student, aged 19, alleges negligence by police in handling her harassment complaint against a cab driver. The student claims the driver, linked to an online cab service, took her to an isolated location with intentions of assaulting her. She managed to escape but faced inefficiency from police later.

According to her complaint to senior police officials, the student was introduced to a driver whose identity differed from the one displayed on the cab aggregator's online platform. An FIR has been filed, attributing minor charges despite the severity of the accusations, and the driver was granted bail the same day.

The incident, which occurred on October 5, has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and police conduct. The student emphasizes the threat to her safety as the driver is aware of her residential area. The cab company is urged to investigate its oversight in allowing an unverified driver access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

