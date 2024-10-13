Israeli Foreign Minister Declares UN Chief Persona Non Grata Amid Tensions
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata due to perceived inadequate condemnation of Iran's missile attacks on Israel and alleged anti-Israel conduct. Despite this declaration, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that the UN does not recognize this status for UN officials.
In a move that heightens diplomatic tensions, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has declared United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata. Katz's decision is grounded in his discontent with Guterres's response to Iran's missile assaults on Israel and his perceived antisemitic and anti-Israel demeanor.
Expressing disapproval, Katz announced on Oct. 2 that Guterres was barred from entering Israel. This step drew criticism from the U.N., with spokesperson Stephane Dujarric describing the political statement as yet another affront to U.N. staff by the Israeli government. The U.N. holds that such declarations do not apply to their personnel.
Despite the declaration, Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon indicated that Israel would continue its relations with U.N. agencies, though expressing disappointment. The missile conflict, involving more than 180 strikes from Iran, continues to escalate tensions in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
