Drone Strike Near Binyamina: Rising Tensions on the Israel-Lebanon Border

A drone attack wounded approximately 40 individuals near Binyamina in northern Israel on Sunday, according to reports from N12 News television.

Four victims are critically injured, while five suffer serious injuries, as confirmed by the head of Israel's ambulance service. The Israeli military has not yet provided additional information.

N12 News suggests the drone was launched from Lebanon, implicating involvement from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, heightening concerns over cross-border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)