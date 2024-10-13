Drone Strike Near Binyamina: Rising Tensions on the Israel-Lebanon Border
A drone attack in Binyamina, Israel, injured around 40 people, with several in critical condition. The drone allegedly originated from Lebanon and is linked to Hezbollah. The Israeli military is yet to release more information as tensions escalate in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:28 IST
A drone attack wounded approximately 40 individuals near Binyamina in northern Israel on Sunday, according to reports from N12 News television.
Four victims are critically injured, while five suffer serious injuries, as confirmed by the head of Israel's ambulance service. The Israeli military has not yet provided additional information.
N12 News suggests the drone was launched from Lebanon, implicating involvement from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, heightening concerns over cross-border tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
