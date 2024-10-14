On Monday, a public inquiry will commence into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was tragically killed by the Novichok nerve agent six years ago. Sturgess's death came in the aftermath of an assassination attempt on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal.

Sturgess died in July 2018 after being exposed to the deadly nerve agent, believed to have been smuggled into the UK by Russian intelligence through a counterfeit perfume bottle. This occurred four months after Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in Salisbury.

Despite charges being brought against three Russian nationals, no case has been pressed over Sturgess's death. The inquiry, chaired by Anthony Hughes, aims to provide answers to her family, while diplomatic tensions between London and Moscow continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)