Unveiling the Truth: Inquiry into Dawn Sturgess's Death by Novichok

A public inquiry into Dawn Sturgess's death by Novichok begins. Sturgess died in 2018 after exposure to the nerve agent, initially used in an attempted murder of ex-Russian agent Sergei Skripal. The inquiry seeks to uncover details of her death, with confidential evidence from government and security services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 04:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 04:31 IST
On Monday, a public inquiry will commence into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was tragically killed by the Novichok nerve agent six years ago. Sturgess's death came in the aftermath of an assassination attempt on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal.

Sturgess died in July 2018 after being exposed to the deadly nerve agent, believed to have been smuggled into the UK by Russian intelligence through a counterfeit perfume bottle. This occurred four months after Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in Salisbury.

Despite charges being brought against three Russian nationals, no case has been pressed over Sturgess's death. The inquiry, chaired by Anthony Hughes, aims to provide answers to her family, while diplomatic tensions between London and Moscow continue to rise.

