U.S. Defense Chief Urges Israel for Peacekeeper Safety
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized the need for Israel to protect U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon and shift focus to diplomatic solutions. In talks with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he highlighted urgent humanitarian concerns in Gaza, advocating for immediate measures to protect civilians.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has called on Israel to prioritize the safety of U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon, according to a statement by the Pentagon.
During a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin emphasized the necessity of moving from military actions to diplomatic solutions, aiming to secure civilians effectively and promptly.
Additionally, Austin voiced pressing concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging swift measures to address the situation, as shared by Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder.
