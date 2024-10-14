Historic EU Reset: British Foreign Minister Attends EU Meeting
British Foreign Minister David Lammy attended a European Union foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, marking an important step in Britain's efforts to reset relations with the EU post-Brexit. Lammy highlighted the significance of UK-EU security ties, emphasizing their indivisibility.
British Foreign Minister David Lammy attended a European Union foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, marking a significant step in Britain's efforts to reset its relationship with the EU following Brexit.
Lammy described the occasion as a 'historic moment' and emphasized the importance of recalibrating the ties between the UK and EU.
Highlighting the intertwined nature of their security ties, he stated, 'The UK and Europe's security is indivisible.'
