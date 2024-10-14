Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Land Lease Cancellation for Jauhar University

The Supreme Court has upheld the cancellation of land lease for Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, led by Azam Khan, in Uttar Pradesh. The lease, initially for a research institute, was allegedly used for a school, sparking legal battles over procedural violations and assertions of nepotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:00 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Land Lease Cancellation for Jauhar University
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the cancellation of a land lease associated with Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, a move initially challenged by the university's overseeing trust, led by Samajwadi Party figure Azam Khan.

The legal contention arose after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea against the Uttar Pradesh government's decision, which cited misuse of the leased land intended for a research institute instead being utilized for school operations.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal criticized the lack of transparency in the lease revocation process and highlighted the state's failure to provide sufficient notice, suggesting the necessity for procedural fairness amid allegations of nepotism and administrative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024