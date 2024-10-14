Supreme Court Upholds Land Lease Cancellation for Jauhar University

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the cancellation of a land lease associated with Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, a move initially challenged by the university's overseeing trust, led by Samajwadi Party figure Azam Khan.

The legal contention arose after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea against the Uttar Pradesh government's decision, which cited misuse of the leased land intended for a research institute instead being utilized for school operations.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal criticized the lack of transparency in the lease revocation process and highlighted the state's failure to provide sufficient notice, suggesting the necessity for procedural fairness amid allegations of nepotism and administrative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)