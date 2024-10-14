MSDE Partners with Meta to Launch AI Assistant and Establish Centers of Excellence in Virtual Reality for Skill India Mission

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has announced a strategic partnership with Meta to launch two key initiatives aimed at modernizing India’s skill development ecosystem. The collaboration will introduce an AI-powered chatbot for the Skill India Mission and establish five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Chennai, and Kanpur.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technologies to empower India’s youth with future-ready skills. “Our partnership with Meta is a significant step toward democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies like AI, VR, and MR, enabling personalized learning pathways for youth across the country,” he said. The minister highlighted that these initiatives align with the broader goals of the Skill India Mission, fostering digital literacy and preparing students for a competitive global economy.

AI-Powered Chatbot for Skill India Digital Portal

At the heart of the partnership is the development of an AI-powered chatbot that will enhance the learning experience on the Skill India Digital (SID) Portal. Powered by Meta’s open-source Llama AI model, the chatbot will provide 24/7 support for learners, assisting with course discovery, interactive Q&A sessions, lecture summaries, and video tutorials. The AI assistant will be available in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, and will feature voice capabilities, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

The chatbot will also help users locate skilling centers, explore job listings based on interests and location, and offer personalized feedback for continuous improvement. By integrating this AI tool into the SID Portal, the MSDE aims to streamline access to information and resources, ultimately improving learning outcomes and employability.

The AI assistant will be rolled out on WhatsApp to further improve accessibility, especially in remote and underserved regions. Sarvam AI, the technical partner for this project, will oversee the development and deployment of the chatbot, which will undergo a six-month pilot phase. The chatbot will also provide valuable analytics to the MSDE, enabling the optimization of the Skill India platform.

Centers of Excellence in VR and MR

As part of the partnership, MSDE and Meta will also establish five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) for VR and MR training at NSTIs. These CoEs will equip learners and instructors with the latest VR and MR technologies, enabling immersive and interactive skill development in various fields. By simulating real-world environments, the CoEs will offer a safe and engaging space for learners to practice and refine their skills, boosting both learning retention and confidence.

The centers will focus on areas such as engineering, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing, providing simulations that mirror real-world tasks and scenarios. The CoEs are expected to improve engagement and accessibility to training, particularly in regions with limited access to hands-on training resources. Skillveri, the technical partner for the CoE initiative, will provide VR and MR hardware, curriculum, and instructor training.

Meta’s Commitment to Bridging the Technology-Education Gap

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy at Meta India, expressed Meta’s dedication to fostering economic development through technological innovation. “At Meta, we are committed to leveraging frontier technologies like AI, VR, and MR to create meaningful impact for India’s development. These initiatives are a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between technology and education, equipping students, educators, and entrepreneurs with tools they need to thrive in today’s digital-first world,” he said.

Revolutionizing the Skilling Ecosystem

The Skill India Digital Portal, which already serves millions of students, is set to revolutionize how learners interact with course content. With the launch of the AI assistant, MSDE and Meta are taking significant strides in transforming skill education in India, ensuring that learners have seamless, round-the-clock access to learning materials, personalized support, and employment opportunities.

The introduction of the AI assistant and CoEs comes at a time when India is positioning itself as a global hub for technology-driven innovation and skill development. By embracing these technologies, the Skill India Mission aims to provide young people with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. These initiatives are expected to empower millions of learners, boost job creation, and foster socio-economic growth across the country.