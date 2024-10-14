Left Menu

Skripal Speaks: Whispers of Poison and Political Intrigue

Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, claims President Vladimir Putin ordered the Novichok poisoning attack on him and his daughter in 2018. The attack also led to the accidental death of Dawn Sturgess. An ongoing inquiry investigates possible Russian State involvement amid renewed tensions between Russia and the UK.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has alleged Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the notorious 2018 Novichok poisoning that targeted him, as revealed in a public inquiry. Skripal, speaking for the first time through a statement, asserts no direct evidence, but emphasizes Putin's likely involvement due to the decisions' gravity.

The Salisbury incident, which left Skripal and his daughter Yulia on the brink of death, inadvertently claimed the life of Dawn Sturgess. Sturgess was exposed to the nerve agent via a counterfeit perfume bottle linked to Russian operatives. The inquiry delves into potential Russian State complicity, raising public interest and concern.

This inquiry follows extensive police and legal investigations, amidst tense UK-Russia relations exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict. Testimonies are expected to include confidential insights from British security services, as concerns loom over the vulnerability of Skripal and key witnesses involved in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

