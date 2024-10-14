Left Menu

Deadly Dose: The Novichok Poisoning Inquiry

In 2018, Dawn Sturgess died after exposure to Novichok, a Soviet-developed nerve agent, in Amesbury. The inquiry revealed the vial had enough poison to kill thousands. Britain blames Russian intelligence for the attack, despite Moscow's denials. A public inquiry aims to reveal the full circumstances of her death.

The inquiry into the 2018 death of Dawn Sturgess has unveiled alarming details about the potency of the poison involved. Sturgess died after spraying herself with Novichok, a nerve agent that could kill thousands, from a discarded perfume bottle found in Amesbury, England.

The tragedy occurred months after the famous 2018 case where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury. Despite accusations from Britain, Russia has denied involvement in both incidents, with no testimonies from the Skripals due to safety concerns.

The public inquiry, called for by coroner Heather Hallett, aims to uncover the complete story behind Sturgess' death, assessing complex intelligence materials that routine inquests cannot cover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

