EU Seeks Fair Car Tariff Deal with China

The European Union is actively negotiating with China to secure a fair agreement on car tariffs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday. Speaking in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, von der Leyen outlined ongoing discussions over mechanisms like price commitments and potential investments in Europe.

Amid talks of impending EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, Scholz expressed optimism about reaching a deal by the end of October. The negotiations are focused on striking a balance that could lead to fair trading conditions without resorting to countervailing duties. "What could be the compensation offered instead?" von der Leyen queried, hinting at alternative solutions beyond duties.

In a continued effort for equitable trade relations, the EU suggests that varied questions, from price commitments to European investments, remain open for discussion. These negotiations, von der Leyen stressed, are expansive, with resolution only achievable when all concerns have been fully addressed.

