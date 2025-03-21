Left Menu

India Considers Tariff Cuts to Boost Local Manufacturing in Face of Global Trade Negotiations

An Indian parliamentary committee has recommended reducing tariffs on raw material imports to support local manufacturers amid upcoming trade negotiations. The proposal aims to balance tariffs on raw materials and finished goods, fostering fair competition. It's part of India's strategic move to strengthen its manufacturing sector before trade deals with major economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:18 IST
India Considers Tariff Cuts to Boost Local Manufacturing in Face of Global Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian parliamentary committee has issued a recommendation calling for the reduction of tariffs on raw material imports. This move is designed to bolster local manufacturers who face increasing pressure as India prepares for trade negotiations with the United States.

The committee's report suggests aligning tariffs on imported raw materials with the lower rates currently applied to finished goods imports. This strategy is intended to create a level playing field for domestic manufacturers, providing them more competitiveness against international products.

Additionally, the committee has called for a comprehensive review of all free trade agreements to pinpoint sectors where tariff imbalances exist. This would involve addressing instances where raw material tariffs are higher than those on finished goods, aiming to support local production and resolve ongoing trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025