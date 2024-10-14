EU Acts Against Destabilizing Forces in Moldavia

The European Union has announced sanctions on five individuals and one entity due to their destabilizing activities in Moldavia, in a stand against Russian influence, confirmed the bloc on Monday.

The sanctioned individuals include Eugenia Gutful, the pro-Russian governor of Moldavia's Gagauzia region, along with several officials tied to separatist movements within the area.

This measure forms part of a broader strategy by the EU to curb external interference and ensure stability in the Eastern European nation.

