Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rains: Preparedness and Political Accusations Amidst Crisis

Amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has activated disaster-response strategies across the state. Key measures include school closures in affected districts and a shift to remote work for IT employees from October 15-18 as safety precautions.

With the Regional Meteorological Centre citing the potential for the low-pressure area to develop more intensely, Stalin has mandated the deployment of National and State Disaster Response Forces. Measures to stabilize the prices of essential goods and ensure relief supplies in different sectors are underway.

Controversially, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the government's focus, accusing it of prioritizing Chennai over other regions. His statement highlights a brewing political blame game as weather-related challenges mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)