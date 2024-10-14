Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: India Withdraws Envoy Amid Canada Dispute

The diplomatic row between India and Canada deepens as India withdraws its envoy and diplomats following Canada's accusations linking India to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader. Alleging a political agenda, India denounces these assertions, signaling worsening relations over issues involving separatism and extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:04 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: India Withdraws Envoy Amid Canada Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated as India withdrew its envoy and diplomats on Monday. This move came after Canadian accusations linked India to a Sikh separatist leader's assassination, which New Delhi called part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political agenda.

The Indian government expressed its disapproval of Canada's diplomatic approach, deeming the targeting of its officials in Canada as unacceptable. In a response, India announced its decision to recall its High Commissioner and select diplomats, citing insufficient security assurances from the Canadian government.

Relations have remained strained since September 2023, following Trudeau's assertion of credible evidence against India, which led to strong denials from New Delhi. Both countries continue to grapple with the diplomatic fallout as the focus remains on the implications for global alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024