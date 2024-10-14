Diplomatic Tensions Flare: India Withdraws Envoy Amid Canada Dispute

Tensions between India and Canada escalated as India withdrew its envoy and diplomats on Monday. This move came after Canadian accusations linked India to a Sikh separatist leader's assassination, which New Delhi called part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political agenda.

The Indian government expressed its disapproval of Canada's diplomatic approach, deeming the targeting of its officials in Canada as unacceptable. In a response, India announced its decision to recall its High Commissioner and select diplomats, citing insufficient security assurances from the Canadian government.

Relations have remained strained since September 2023, following Trudeau's assertion of credible evidence against India, which led to strong denials from New Delhi. Both countries continue to grapple with the diplomatic fallout as the focus remains on the implications for global alliances.

