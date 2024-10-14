Father Confesses from Pakistan: The Tragic Case of Sara Sharif

The trial of Urfan Sharif, accused of murdering his daughter, 10-year-old Sara Sharif, began in London, revealing shocking details of alleged abuse. Sharif, 42, called UK police from Pakistan, admitting to the crime, claiming it was an unintended consequence of punishment.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones argued that Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, and brother Faisal Malik collaborated in a 'campaign of abuse' leading to the child's death. Sara's body was found on August 10 in Woking with severe injuries, including bruises and fractures.

The accused trio had fled to Islamabad on August 9 but were extradited to the UK after being located by Pakistani authorities. They deny charges of murder and child death negligence, with the trial set to continue until December.

(With inputs from agencies.)