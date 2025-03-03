Tahalki Over Tragedy: Wife's Shocking Confession in Odisha Murder Case
A 30-year-old woman, Dumari Munda, was arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly killing her husband, Babuli Munda, and burying his body. After domestic disputes, Dumari confessed to hitting him with a wooden rod. Villagers urged her family to report the crime, leading to her surrender.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, Dumari Munda, a 30-year-old woman from Dubikhal village, Odisha, has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Babuli Munda, and burying his body behind their house.
The incident came to light after villagers discovered the crime and insisted her family inform the police. Following this, Dumari surrendered at the Sukinda police station, confessing to the murder during a domestic dispute.
Authorities have exhumed the body for postmortem, and Dumari has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days as the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement