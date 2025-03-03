Tahalki Over Tragedy: Wife's Shocking Confession in Odisha Murder Case

In a shocking development, Dumari Munda, a 30-year-old woman from Dubikhal village, Odisha, has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Babuli Munda, and burying his body behind their house.

The incident came to light after villagers discovered the crime and insisted her family inform the police. Following this, Dumari surrendered at the Sukinda police station, confessing to the murder during a domestic dispute.

Authorities have exhumed the body for postmortem, and Dumari has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days as the investigation unfolds.

