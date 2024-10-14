Custodial Tragedy: Teenage Boy Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

In a troubling incident, a 16-year-old boy, held for allegedly abducting a girl, has died while in police custody, raising serious questions about police conduct. Following the incident, four police officers were suspended as investigations into the circumstances of the boy's death are ongoing, officials confirmed Monday.

The boy was initially tracked down with the girl in Ambala after they fled from Bijnor. On their return journey to Bijnor, they were detained unlawfully at the residence of Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar in Shamli, where the boy was later found dead. This has led to widespread concern as the deceased's body has been sent for an autopsy.

While initial suspicions suggest suicide, authorities have not reached a definite conclusion. The suspension of local SHO Avnish Kumar, Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar, woman constable Anu, and head constable Rajiv reflects the ongoing scrutiny and urgency to resolve this unsettling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)