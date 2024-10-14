Tragic Discovery: Elderly Couple Found in Indira Sagar Backwaters

The bodies of an elderly couple, residents of Indore city, were tragically discovered in the backwaters of the Indira Sagar Dam on Hanumantiya Island, a known tourist destination in Madhya Pradesh, according to local police reports.

The couple, Bhagwan Singh Dhakad, aged 66, and his wife Sunita, had been staying at a resort cottage since October 12. They were reportedly seen taking a walk together on Monday morning, as captured on CCTV footage, said Khandwa Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai.

Resort employees stumbled upon the couple's shoes and spotted a body floating in the water, prompting the involvement of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), who recovered the bodies. The police are exploring various potential causes, including accidental death, and are examining CCTV and mobile footage for further clues.

