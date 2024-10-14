Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Elderly Couple Found in Indira Sagar Backwaters

Bodies of an elderly couple from Indore were found in the backwaters of Indira Sagar Dam at Madhya Pradesh's Hanumantiya Island. The couple, staying at a local resort, were last seen on a walk. Their deaths are being investigated as possible accidental causes while police scrutinize CCTV footage.

The bodies of an elderly couple, residents of Indore city, were tragically discovered in the backwaters of the Indira Sagar Dam on Hanumantiya Island, a known tourist destination in Madhya Pradesh, according to local police reports.

The couple, Bhagwan Singh Dhakad, aged 66, and his wife Sunita, had been staying at a resort cottage since October 12. They were reportedly seen taking a walk together on Monday morning, as captured on CCTV footage, said Khandwa Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai.

Resort employees stumbled upon the couple's shoes and spotted a body floating in the water, prompting the involvement of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), who recovered the bodies. The police are exploring various potential causes, including accidental death, and are examining CCTV and mobile footage for further clues.

