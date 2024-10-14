Tragic Turn: Software Engineer Fatally Stabbed Over Argument in Jabalpur
In Jabalpur, a software engineer named Naveen Sharma was fatally stabbed by four men during an argument over their drinking near his parked scooter. The incident occurred after a Dussehra procession and a community meal. Police have detained and are interrogating the suspects.
A software engineer was fatally stabbed in Jabalpur city following a dispute with four men who were drinking liquor near his parked scooter, police reported on Monday.
The incident unfolded under the Ghamapur police station's jurisdiction during the early hours of Monday. Naveen Sharma, an IT professional aged 42, was the victim in this tragic case. He had intended to watch a Dussehra procession with a friend.
While attempting to retrieve his scooter, Sharma confronted the men for using his vehicle as a makeshift bar table, sparking a heated argument. The situation escalated violently, leading to Sharma being stabbed multiple times. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Police have detained the suspects for interrogation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
