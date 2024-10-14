Kerala Assembly Demands Central Aid for Wayanad Landslide Victims

The Kerala Assembly has put forward a unanimous resolution against the central government's delay in delivering aid to Wayanad, hit hard by a recent landslide. This was during an adjournment discussion led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh, who presented a substantive motion to the House.

The resolution insists that the central government take immediate steps to offer financial assistance and waive bank loans for those impacted by the landslides in Wayanad, which occurred on July 30, ravaging areas like Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom in the Meppadi panchayat.

The continued lack of aid from the central authorities has fuelled frustration within the state, especially after a memorandum was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and direct engagements with Union ministers. Both assembly leaders and survivors are urging urgent central intervention to prevent further misery.

(With inputs from agencies.)