Kerala Assembly Demands Central Aid for Wayanad Landslide Victims

The Kerala Assembly has unanimously called for immediate Central aid for Wayanad, affected by a severe landslide. Despite submitting detailed reports and PM Modi's visit to the disaster-hit area, no financial assistance has been provided by the Centre, causing frustration among state officials and politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly has put forward a unanimous resolution against the central government's delay in delivering aid to Wayanad, hit hard by a recent landslide. This was during an adjournment discussion led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh, who presented a substantive motion to the House.

The resolution insists that the central government take immediate steps to offer financial assistance and waive bank loans for those impacted by the landslides in Wayanad, which occurred on July 30, ravaging areas like Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom in the Meppadi panchayat.

The continued lack of aid from the central authorities has fuelled frustration within the state, especially after a memorandum was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and direct engagements with Union ministers. Both assembly leaders and survivors are urging urgent central intervention to prevent further misery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

