Junior Doctors Demand Justice Amid Protests
Junior doctors in Kolkata marched to Raj Bhavan, demanding a fair investigation by the CBI into the rape and murder of their colleague. The protest included a memorandum submission to Governor CV Ananda Bose. The nationwide outrage continues as demands for justice intensify.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Junior doctors in Kolkata intensified their protests on Monday, marching to Raj Bhavan over the rape and murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital.
The delegation, comprising five junior doctors, met Governor CV Ananda Bose, submitting a memorandum but receiving no concrete promises.
The march, which attracted people from various backgrounds, demanded a transparent investigation as dissatisfaction with the CBI's findings grows.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI Cracks Down on Global Cybercrime Network
CBI Smashes Global Cybercrime Ring in Multi-City Raids
RTI Activist Alleges False Complaints and Calls for CBI Probe in MUDA Scam
Kolkata rape-murder case: SC peruses status report of CBI on progress made so far in probe.
Who are the people under probe still employed in R G Kar Hospital against whom financial irregularities are alleged: SC asks CBI counsel.