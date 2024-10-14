Junior Doctors Demand Justice Amid Protests

Junior doctors in Kolkata intensified their protests on Monday, marching to Raj Bhavan over the rape and murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital.

The delegation, comprising five junior doctors, met Governor CV Ananda Bose, submitting a memorandum but receiving no concrete promises.

The march, which attracted people from various backgrounds, demanded a transparent investigation as dissatisfaction with the CBI's findings grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)