Left Menu

Junior Doctors Demand Justice Amid Protests

Junior doctors in Kolkata marched to Raj Bhavan, demanding a fair investigation by the CBI into the rape and murder of their colleague. The protest included a memorandum submission to Governor CV Ananda Bose. The nationwide outrage continues as demands for justice intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:23 IST
Junior Doctors Demand Justice Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in Kolkata intensified their protests on Monday, marching to Raj Bhavan over the rape and murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital.

The delegation, comprising five junior doctors, met Governor CV Ananda Bose, submitting a memorandum but receiving no concrete promises.

The march, which attracted people from various backgrounds, demanded a transparent investigation as dissatisfaction with the CBI's findings grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024