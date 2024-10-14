Poisonous Allegations: Skripal Accuses Putin in Novichok Affair

In a controversial development, former Russian agent Sergei Skripal has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating his poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok. Skripal's allegations came to light during a public inquiry into the death of a woman inadvertently exposed to the poison.

The Skripals were discovered unconscious in Salisbury, England, in March 2018, leading to an international crisis. The incident resulted in diplomatic expulsions reminiscent of Cold War tensions, but Russia has consistently denied any involvement in the attack.

While Skripal claims Putin was involved, he acknowledged a lack of concrete evidence. The inquiry also heard that Russian agents likely carried out the attack under Putin's authorization. Meanwhile, charges against three Russians linked to the incident remain unresolved.

