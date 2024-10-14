Diplomatic Strain: Canada Expels Indian Officials Amid Murder Plot Allegations

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, over alleged links to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Reports indicate the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have evidence implicating the Indian officials in a plot to kill Nijjar last June.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme raised alarm about potential violence and public security threats, attributing these to 'agents' of the Indian government. In response to Ottawa's serious allegations, India retaliated by withdrawing its high commissioner and several diplomats from Canada, firmly rejecting any involvement in Nijjar's murder.

The diplomatic row has intensified since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertions last year regarding India's possible involvement in Nijjar's death. Despite law enforcement efforts to curb criminal activities linked to Indian agents, as per the RCMP, threats to South Asian and pro-Khalistan communities persist, highlighting the ongoing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)