Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: Canada Expels Indian Officials Amid Murder Plot Allegations

The Canadian government expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, over alleged involvement in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claimed to have evidence supporting the allegations. India retaliated by withdrawing its own diplomats from Canada, escalating diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:44 IST
Diplomatic Strain: Canada Expels Indian Officials Amid Murder Plot Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, over alleged links to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Reports indicate the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have evidence implicating the Indian officials in a plot to kill Nijjar last June.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme raised alarm about potential violence and public security threats, attributing these to 'agents' of the Indian government. In response to Ottawa's serious allegations, India retaliated by withdrawing its high commissioner and several diplomats from Canada, firmly rejecting any involvement in Nijjar's murder.

The diplomatic row has intensified since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertions last year regarding India's possible involvement in Nijjar's death. Despite law enforcement efforts to curb criminal activities linked to Indian agents, as per the RCMP, threats to South Asian and pro-Khalistan communities persist, highlighting the ongoing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024