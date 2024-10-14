France Urges Release of Researcher Jailed Under Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Laws

France has issued an urgent call for the release of Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher sentenced by a Moscow court to three years in prison for breaking Russia's 'foreign agent' laws.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the legislation, stating that it systematically violates essential freedoms, including the freedom of association, opinion, and expression.

French authorities have assured their commitment to providing necessary support and assistance to Vinatier during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)