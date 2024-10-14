France Urges Release of Researcher Jailed Under Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Laws
France has demanded the immediate release of researcher Laurent Vinatier, sentenced to three years in prison by a Moscow court for violating Russia's 'foreign agent' laws. The French government criticizes these laws, highlighting their impact on fundamental freedoms like association and expression.
France has issued an urgent call for the release of Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher sentenced by a Moscow court to three years in prison for breaking Russia's 'foreign agent' laws.
The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the legislation, stating that it systematically violates essential freedoms, including the freedom of association, opinion, and expression.
French authorities have assured their commitment to providing necessary support and assistance to Vinatier during this challenging period.
