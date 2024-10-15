Tragic Stabbing at Dussehra Fair: Brother Killed, Another Injured
A 22-year-old man, Ankur, was killed and his brother Himanshu injured in a knife attack by three bike-borne assailants in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar. Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for the other two. The incident reportedly started after the brothers advised safe driving.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, a 22-year-old man named Ankur was fatally stabbed while his brother Himanshu sustained injuries at the hands of three bike-borne assailants. The attack occurred on Saturday night after the victims advised the bikers to drive safely.
Police have apprehended one of the suspects, identified as Vikas, and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, although the remaining two suspects are still at large. Initial investigations suggest the violent encounter began on Saboli road as the brothers were returning from a Dussehra fair.
CCTV footage of the incident circulating on social media depicts the brutal assault, prompting public outcry and calls for stringent action against the attackers. Ankur's family, stricken by the tragic loss, has urged law enforcement to ensure justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- stabbing
- crime
- Harsh Vihar
- police
- murder
- suspect
- Dussehra fair
- CCTV footage
- justice
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Two Sharpshooters in Extortion Case at Nangloi Sweets Shop
Vijayawada Tightens Security for Navratri Celebrations with 4500 Police Personnel and Drone Surveillance
Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO Over Coldplay Tickets Black Market Probe
Elderly Temple Priest Killed in Suspected Leopard Attack in Gogunda
Delhi High Court Permits Plea Against Singhu Border Blockade, Directs Representation to Police Commissioner