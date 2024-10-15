Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing at Dussehra Fair: Brother Killed, Another Injured

A 22-year-old man, Ankur, was killed and his brother Himanshu injured in a knife attack by three bike-borne assailants in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar. Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for the other two. The incident reportedly started after the brothers advised safe driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:27 IST
Tragic Stabbing at Dussehra Fair: Brother Killed, Another Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, a 22-year-old man named Ankur was fatally stabbed while his brother Himanshu sustained injuries at the hands of three bike-borne assailants. The attack occurred on Saturday night after the victims advised the bikers to drive safely.

Police have apprehended one of the suspects, identified as Vikas, and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, although the remaining two suspects are still at large. Initial investigations suggest the violent encounter began on Saboli road as the brothers were returning from a Dussehra fair.

CCTV footage of the incident circulating on social media depicts the brutal assault, prompting public outcry and calls for stringent action against the attackers. Ankur's family, stricken by the tragic loss, has urged law enforcement to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024