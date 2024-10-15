Tragic Stabbing at Dussehra Fair: Brother Killed, Another Injured

In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, a 22-year-old man named Ankur was fatally stabbed while his brother Himanshu sustained injuries at the hands of three bike-borne assailants. The attack occurred on Saturday night after the victims advised the bikers to drive safely.

Police have apprehended one of the suspects, identified as Vikas, and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, although the remaining two suspects are still at large. Initial investigations suggest the violent encounter began on Saboli road as the brothers were returning from a Dussehra fair.

CCTV footage of the incident circulating on social media depicts the brutal assault, prompting public outcry and calls for stringent action against the attackers. Ankur's family, stricken by the tragic loss, has urged law enforcement to ensure justice is served.

