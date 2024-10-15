Diddy Faces New Allegations: A Legal Storm Against the Mogul
Sean "Diddy" Combs faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits, including accusations involving a minor. These lawsuits follow his criminal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs denies all allegations and pleads not guilty. Filed by anonymous plaintiffs, the cases escalate his ongoing legal battles and may lead to further lawsuits.
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with six new sexual abuse lawsuits, adding to his existing legal challenges. One of these lawsuits accuses Combs of assaulting a minor, a development that casts a further shadow on his personal and professional life.
In a legal statement, Combs' attorneys have firmly denied any wrongdoing, expressing confidence that he has never sexually assaulted anyone. Combs himself has entered a not guilty plea to all criminal charges, including allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.
The lawsuits were filed by anonymous plaintiffs in New York federal court, with representation by lawyer Tony Buzbee. As Combs awaits his trial in May 2025, the legal saga continues with more accusations expected against the rap icon in the coming weeks.
