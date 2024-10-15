BJP Leader Arrested for Assault on Policeman During Dussehra Procession

BJP mandal vice president, Arun Chourasia, has been apprehended following an altercation with a constable during a Dussehra procession in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, caught on video and shared widely on social media, has led to widespread public and political critique.

According to the Maihar police, Chourasia, along with associates, confronted constable Guddu Yadav as he attempted to manage traffic blockage caused by a parked auto-rickshaw. The altercation ignited when Chourasia allegedly manhandled the officer, witnessed by bystanders who stepped in to intervene.

This event has added fuel to the opposition's criticism of the ruling party's law and order management. Meanwhile, Maihar district BJP spokesperson stated that the party will internally evaluate Chourasia's actions amid rising concerns from leaders like Umang Singhar over governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)