BJP Leader Arrested for Assault on Policeman During Dussehra Procession

Arun Chourasia, the mandal vice president of BJP in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly assaulting constable Guddu Yadav during a Dussehra procession. A video of the incident went viral, sparking political controversy. The Congress criticized the state's law enforcement, highlighting similar recent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maihar | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:21 IST
  • India

BJP mandal vice president, Arun Chourasia, has been apprehended following an altercation with a constable during a Dussehra procession in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, caught on video and shared widely on social media, has led to widespread public and political critique.

According to the Maihar police, Chourasia, along with associates, confronted constable Guddu Yadav as he attempted to manage traffic blockage caused by a parked auto-rickshaw. The altercation ignited when Chourasia allegedly manhandled the officer, witnessed by bystanders who stepped in to intervene.

This event has added fuel to the opposition's criticism of the ruling party's law and order management. Meanwhile, Maihar district BJP spokesperson stated that the party will internally evaluate Chourasia's actions amid rising concerns from leaders like Umang Singhar over governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

