Odisha CM Takes Action in Delhi Rape Case Involving State Resident

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed a senior IPS officer to travel to Delhi to assess the progress of the investigation into the alleged rape of a 34-year-old woman from Odisha. The woman was reportedly assaulted in the Sarai Kale Khan area, found in a semi-conscious state on October 11.

Majhi, upon returning to Bhubaneswar, instructed Inspector General S Shyni from the Crime Against Women & Children Wing to meet with the victim at AIIMS Delhi and review her health status. The CM has also called for discussions with Delhi Police to ensure justice for the survivor and promised full support from the Odisha government.

Earlier, Odisha DGP YB Khurania contacted the Delhi CP to inquire about the case's progress. Meanwhile, the victim's relatives and a state police DSP are in Delhi. The case has spurred political debate, with opposition accusing the state government of inaction, though officials affirm their commitment to the case.

