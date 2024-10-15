Odisha CM Takes Action in Delhi Rape Case Involving State Resident
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has dispatched a senior IPS officer to Delhi to evaluate the ongoing investigation into the rape of a woman from Odisha. The CM assured cooperation with Delhi Police, emphasizing ensuring justice for the victim, amidst political allegations of inaction.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed a senior IPS officer to travel to Delhi to assess the progress of the investigation into the alleged rape of a 34-year-old woman from Odisha. The woman was reportedly assaulted in the Sarai Kale Khan area, found in a semi-conscious state on October 11.
Majhi, upon returning to Bhubaneswar, instructed Inspector General S Shyni from the Crime Against Women & Children Wing to meet with the victim at AIIMS Delhi and review her health status. The CM has also called for discussions with Delhi Police to ensure justice for the survivor and promised full support from the Odisha government.
Earlier, Odisha DGP YB Khurania contacted the Delhi CP to inquire about the case's progress. Meanwhile, the victim's relatives and a state police DSP are in Delhi. The case has spurred political debate, with opposition accusing the state government of inaction, though officials affirm their commitment to the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Two Sharpshooters in Extortion Case at Nangloi Sweets Shop
Delhi Police Busts Petrol Pump Scam Syndicate, Arrests Three
Delhi High Court Mandates Rs 10 Crore Release for AIIMS to Treat Rare Disease Patients
Tragic End for Hero Constable: Delhi Police Officer Killed in Brutal Hit-and-Run
Delhi Police Enforces Prohibition on Gatherings Amid Security Concerns