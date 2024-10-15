Left Menu

Odisha CM Takes Action in Delhi Rape Case Involving State Resident

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has dispatched a senior IPS officer to Delhi to evaluate the ongoing investigation into the rape of a woman from Odisha. The CM assured cooperation with Delhi Police, emphasizing ensuring justice for the victim, amidst political allegations of inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:48 IST
Odisha CM Takes Action in Delhi Rape Case Involving State Resident
Odisha Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed a senior IPS officer to travel to Delhi to assess the progress of the investigation into the alleged rape of a 34-year-old woman from Odisha. The woman was reportedly assaulted in the Sarai Kale Khan area, found in a semi-conscious state on October 11.

Majhi, upon returning to Bhubaneswar, instructed Inspector General S Shyni from the Crime Against Women & Children Wing to meet with the victim at AIIMS Delhi and review her health status. The CM has also called for discussions with Delhi Police to ensure justice for the survivor and promised full support from the Odisha government.

Earlier, Odisha DGP YB Khurania contacted the Delhi CP to inquire about the case's progress. Meanwhile, the victim's relatives and a state police DSP are in Delhi. The case has spurred political debate, with opposition accusing the state government of inaction, though officials affirm their commitment to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024