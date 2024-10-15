Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines to Halt Punjab Panchayat Elections Amidst Alleged Irregularities

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India declined to stay the ongoing panchayat elections in Punjab, rejecting petitions that raised concerns about irregularities in the nomination process. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud emphasized that intervening on polling day could lead to significant chaos.

The election process began at 8 AM on Tuesday and the Supreme Court bench, which included justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, acknowledged the high court's earlier decision to dismiss around 1,000 petitions and vacate a previously imposed stay on the elections.

Despite allowing an appeal to be listed, the Supreme Court clarified that no interim stay would be granted, underscoring the importance of allowing the electoral process to continue uninterrupted. Approximately 13.3 million voters are expected to participate in the elections across Punjab's 13,937 gram panchayats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

