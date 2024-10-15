Karnataka High Court Backs BDA's Site Auction Oversight

The Karnataka High Court has reinforced the authority of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in conducting site auctions, granting it the discretion to accept or reject bids without providing detailed explanations.

Judges Anu Sivaraman and G Basavaraja noted the importance of this autonomy for securing public interest and ensuring the best possible outcomes in public auctions. The BDA's decision was challenged after a prior ruling demanded the acceptance of Sachin Nagarajappa's bid, citing procedural impropriety.

The court's latest decision underscores the legitimacy of the BDA's actions, dismissing previous accusations of arbitrariness and reiterating that only evidence of misconduct would warrant judicial intervention.

