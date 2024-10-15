Delhi Police Seize 104 Kg of Concealed Firecrackers

In a crackdown on illegal firecracker distribution, Delhi police apprehended two individuals, recovering a total of 104 kilograms of firecrackers. Authorities disclosed the bust on Tuesday, emphasizing their commitment to enforcing firecracker regulations.

A critical tip-off informed the police of a suspicious transport activity, wherein one of the culprits intended to smuggle firecrackers disguised under food items in the Sultan Puri vicinity of outer Delhi. Prompt police action led to the interception of a motorcycle, revealing 10 kilograms of concealed firecrackers. The driver, identified as Mohammad Aakib, was immediately detained.

Interrogations revealed that Aakib acquired the explosives from Talib Yusuf, who operated a warehouse in the area. Following the lead, law enforcement officials raided Yusuf's premises, seizing an additional 93 kilograms of firecrackers. The involvement of the duo in unlawful firecracker distribution underscores ongoing police vigilance against such activities.

