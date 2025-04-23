Tesla Grapples with Profitability Amid Political Controversies

Tesla surpassed low profit expectations in its first quarter despite a decline in sales, offering investors hope amid a political storm surrounding CEO Elon Musk. However, due to shifting global trade policies and political dynamics, Tesla plans to reassess its growth forecast in the coming months.

The electric vehicle maker announced plans to release a more affordable car by 2025, along with a robotaxi fleet in Texas. Despite some setbacks, including a significant stock drop and sliding sales, Tesla's margins improved due to reduced raw material costs and Cybertruck production.

Challenges persist as Tesla faces uncertainties in the automotive and energy markets, with political and trade changes potentially affecting demand. As U.S.-China tariff tensions rise, Tesla pauses some component imports and halts new Model S and X orders in China, reflecting broader strategic challenges.

