Ukraine Confronts China Over Alleged Support to Russia

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday, voicing 'serious concern' over what it perceives as Chinese support for Russia in the ongoing conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis articulated Ukraine's unease about alleged participation of Chinese individuals in military actions against Ukraine. He also pointed to Chinese companies involved in the production of military goods in Russia.

This development underscores rising tensions, as Ukraine calls on global powers to reevaluate their positioning amidst the enduring conflict with Moscow.

