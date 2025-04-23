Left Menu

Ukraine Confronts China Over Alleged Support to Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has raised serious concerns with China's ambassador regarding alleged Chinese involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis highlighted the participation of Chinese citizens and companies in supporting Russia, raising diplomatic tensions between Kyiv and Beijing.

Updated: 23-04-2025 02:38 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday, voicing 'serious concern' over what it perceives as Chinese support for Russia in the ongoing conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis articulated Ukraine's unease about alleged participation of Chinese individuals in military actions against Ukraine. He also pointed to Chinese companies involved in the production of military goods in Russia.

This development underscores rising tensions, as Ukraine calls on global powers to reevaluate their positioning amidst the enduring conflict with Moscow.

