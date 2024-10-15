India-Pakistan Tension: Jaishankar’s Historic SCO Visit

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is a significant diplomatic move, especially given the historical tension between the two nations. Notably, this marks the first Indian ministerial visit to Pakistan in nearly a decade. The meeting, centered around the SCO's trade and economic agenda, reflects India's active involvement in the regional bloc.

Jaishankar is expected to meet other SCO member delegates at a reception hosted by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, both Indian and Pakistani officials have confirmed there will be no formal bilateral discussions between Jaishankar and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during the summit. The diplomatic gesture is seen as a commitment to maintaining ties within the SCO framework.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been notably tense, particularly after India's 2019 military action in Balakot and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Despite this backdrop, Jaishankar's participation in the SCO summit underlines India's dedication to fostering regional cooperation. A previous visit by a Pakistani minister to India occurred in 2023 when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO foreign ministers' meeting in Goa, further illustrating the complex diplomatic dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)