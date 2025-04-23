Katie Maloney Critiques 'Vanderpump Rules' Reboot: A Legacy at Stake
Katie Maloney, a key figure in Bravo's 'Vanderpump Rules', expressed concerns over the show's reboot in a recent podcast with ex-husband Tom Schwartz. Maloney feels the new series fails to replicate the original's success, calling it 'cheap' and suggesting a fresh concept instead of mimicking the original show.
Katie Maloney, a prominent member of Bravo's reality series 'Vanderpump Rules', has publicly voiced her skepticism regarding the series' reboot. During a recent podcast hosted by her ex-husband Tom Schwartz, Maloney shared her views on the ongoing filming of the revamped show, which features a new cast.
Maloney, while conceding she was ready to part ways with the show, emphasized her enduring attachment to its legacy and influence on reality television. She remarked, "I was ready to walk away, but it doesn't mean I don't care about our show and the legacy that we brought to it."
The original cast member expressed her dissatisfaction with the reboot, describing it as "cheap" and advocating for the creation of an entirely new show rather than attempting to emulate the existing formula. Maloney suggested that replicating the success of 'Vanderpump Rules' with a new cast is a futile effort.
"To me, it just feels like it's going to try to have the same flavour, the same everything.... When you try to replicate the recipe just based off of taste, you can't do it," she stated, as reported by Deadline. The original 'Vanderpump Rules' ensemble faced disruption following the notorious 'Scandoval' scandal, involving Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss.
The forthcoming 12th season will introduce a new lineup of servers, with Lisa Vanderpump as the sole returning original cast member. (ANI)
